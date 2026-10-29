Nonresident deer hunters who want to hunt on public land, must buy an extra permit in 2027

Starting next year, nonresident deer hunters in Missouri will need to buy a $165 Nonresident Public Land Deer Hunting Permit to hunt on public land. That includes places like conservation areas and other state and federal public lands. It’s not required for private land.

The Missouri Conservation Commission approved the Missouri Department of Conservation’s regulation change at a meeting this month.

The permit will allow nonresident hunters to hunt and transport deer on Missouri public land. The requirement is in addition to regular nonresident deer hunting permits.

MDC research shows that nonresident participation in the state’s deer season has increased considerably in recent years, according to a press release, and more and more resident hunters have expressed concern that it’s impacting their hunts. MDC Cervid Program Supervisor Jason Isbelle said the new permit is designed to address those concerns.

“MDC strives to provide quality hunting opportunities for resident hunters and recognizes the important contributions resident hunters and landowners make to sustaining a healthy deer herd in Missouri,” Isabelle said in a statement. “We’re thankful for the input from our resident hunters on this issue and certainly appreciate their concerns.”

Learn more about deer hunting in Missouri online at mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/deer.