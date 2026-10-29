Mo State Bears defeat Sam Houston at home

The Missouri State University Bears took the win over Sam Houston at Plaster Stadium on Tuesday night.

Missouri State racked up 313 yards against Sam Houston and kept them scoreless in the in the second half. The final score was 24-3.

The Bears carried 39 times with Connor Lair accounting for 75 yards on a career-high 19 carries and a score. Tuesday night marked Lair's third consecutive game with 65 or more rushing yards.

On a 7-pass reception from Belin, Jmariyae Robinson posted a game high of 102-yards.

The Bears rank 7th in C-USA.

The next game for the Bears will be on November 7 against FIU in Miami, Florida. The next home game will be Homecoming on Saturday, November 14, at 2 p.m. when they play New Mexico State.

