Avian influenza suspected in Greene County

There are suspected cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in waterfowl in and around southeast Greene County. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department said HPAI can spread to people and pets through direct contact with infected wild birds or contact with their feces or contaminated environments.

Even though the suspected cases were in one portion of the county, the health department advises all Greene County residents to take precautions.

You should avoid all contact with wild birds, especially those that are susceptible to HPAI like ducks, geese, chickens and turkey.

If you step in bird droppings, disinfect any affected clothing and wash hands often during the process.

And do not touch or dispose of dead waterfowl. Anyone – including those outside the Springfield city limits -- can request disposal through the City of Springfield Citizen Resource Center online and by phone at 417-864-1010.

The health department said, if you think you might have been exposed, watch for symptoms for 10 days from the date of contact. Symptoms include pink eye, a mild fever, cough, sore throat and a runny and stuffy nose. If symptoms develop, contact your healthcare provider.

Monitor pets to make sure they don’t interact with wild birds or their droppings. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, if you notice symptoms in cats or dogs, you should contact your veterinarian. Symptoms include: Fever, lethargy, low appetite, reddened or inflamed eyes, discharge from the eyes and nose, coughing or sneezing, difficulty breathing and neurologic signs, like tremors, seizures, incoordination, or blindness.

If you suspect avian influenza in wild birds, report it to the Missouri Department of Conservation.