City leaders in Branson preparing the public for major work along 76

Years of planning and work are coming to fruition along Branson's main drag. West 76 Country Boulevard runs east to west through the city, passing some of its most well-known attractions. According to Michael Woods, Branson's Director of Public Works and Engineering, plans for a major update along the highway go back at least to 2014, when the city commissioned a study called Spirit of 76.

“And spirit of 76,” Woods explained, “outlined kind of a master plan of what you would do on 76 to really improve lots of different aspects on it. In 2016 the ECID was formed, and that was kind of the funding mechanism that helps create money by taxation on that corridor with the businesses and support.”

The ECID Woods mentions is the 76 Entertainment Community Improvement District. The district is made up of businesses along 76. A special tax in that district will make up most of the funding, the project has also received funds from the city, MoDOT, and the Governor's Transportation Cost Share Program.

The ECID and the city were able to update one segment of the highway between 2017 and 2022, from the Presley's to the Titanic attraction. Woods said that area can give people an idea of what's being planned.

The $29.1 million project will involve improvements to infrastructure and the streetscape, including burying utility lines, improving water lines, and better walkability. They’ll also be a separate project improving the intersection with Gretna Road. The city hopes all the work will allow businesses to redevelop and do more with more capable and reliable infrastructure. They also hope the efforts create a wow factor for visitors and allow them to spend more time exploring Branson and less time in their car.

"It's about the economic vitality of the city of Branson. It's about the 76 corridor. It's about pedestrian safety," he said. "It's a modernized streetscape."

He explained it as a shift in response to what people want from today's tourism. "As people are going to visit tourist destinations, they want to immerse themselves in it."

Woods said they're sensitive to the economics of Branson, and that the city initially hoped to find a contractor who could get the work done in 12 months or less, but they had no one bid for the job. The current timeline is 20 months. They are planning for all businesses to be able to remain open during construction. He says they expect lane closures but there should be no complete street shut down.

Woods said he knows it may be difficult, but they hope once completed they'll have infrastructure in place that can last decades, and that the city and businesses can use the freshening up as a marketing opportunity.

"We've seen that from the Duttons," he explained. "You know, two years ago, they went through just a horrific fire in the front of their building and they said, hey, we know this is coming. How can we create the front of our building to tie it into? And, you know, those are the collaborations between the private side or the business side and, and the city. That doesn't happen in every city. And we're super excited about that and super excited for the businesses and the residents and the workers that are here is the different opportunities that we think that this will produce."

Work is set to begin Monday, October 26. Wood says they expect to be completed as early as Spring 2028. You can follow updates to the project at bransonmo.gov and at branson76.com.