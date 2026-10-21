High Tide Theatrical closes “The Rocky Horror Show” this weekend

High Tide Theatrical's production of “The Rocky Horror Show” closes Oct. 24 with a midnight performance at The Lightroom Lounge in Martha's Vineyard located 215 W. Olive St. in Springfield.

Brazos Brooks plays Dr. Frank-N-Furter. Brooks also works full time as drag performer Betty Bombshell at Martha's Vineyard. This is his first show with High Tide Theatrical.

“When I was younger, my grandma and my mom would always take me to see stage shows,” said Brooks. “And I think I've always just kind of found a fascination with it and being on stage and performing.”

One aspect of acting onstage that Brooks enjoys is the opportunity to interact with a live audience.

“That's what I love. That's my favorite part about it is the audience feedback,” said Brooks. “For instance, one of our shows this past weekend, it was like just a quick moment where the words of one of the songs got flubbed. And so it's like, you have to really quickly figure out how you're gonna fix it.”

Audience members also dress up for performances of “The Rocky Horror Show.”

“Especially on the midnight shows. The midnight shows are a lot of fun because that's when most of our audience comes dressed up and like it's a real good time,” said Brooks. “And those are the true Rocky fans.”

When Brooks performs at Martha's Vineyard, he usually takes about three hours to prepare before the show begins at 9:30 p.m.

“I just like to have my time. I don't like to be rushed or whatnot. But you know, it takes a lot,” said Brooks. “you've got the wig, you got the makeup, the costumes, all of it.”

For tickets and more information, visit hightidesgf.org.

