Immigrant advocates say federal cuts to Medicaid are creating a healthcare crisis

Thousands of immigrants, asylum seekers, temporary protected status holders, humanitarian parolees and refugees in Missouri lost their Medicaid benefits on Oct. 1 under the federal H.R. 1 law, also known as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Leaders at immigrant organizations in the St. Louis region say people are suffering without the benefits because they can no longer afford to pay for life-saving healthcare services.

The International Institute of St. Louis said its leaders immediately noticed the change. Since Oct. 1, the organization has received dozens of concerning calls about upcoming doctor's visits and treatment plans from people who don't have permanent residency but are legally allowed to work in the country. Others were stressed about prescription refills for chronic conditions like asthma or diabetes.

Families are taking risks with their health now, and the loss of benefits has become a health crisis, said Blake Hamilton, president of the International Institute of St. Louis.

"[There is] a family of five, where three members of the family, including the father and two children, were diagnosed with asthma. They have not been able to get a refill of their inhaler prescriptions and … they were [only] able to afford one refill, which is dangerous," Hamilton said. "The mother did call us to inform us that the father with asthma had a stroke and was admitted to the ICU … this creates many more challenges for the family, not just financially but emotionally."

Another family shared with the institute that they are now incurring weekly out-of-pocket costs for dialysis. A mother of five has been receiving dialysis treatments over the past two years in the region under Medicaid; she is now responsible for paying about $4,500 a week for care, Hamilton said.

He said the loss of benefits is creating a rippling effect and many now are left with exorbitant amounts of medical debt.

The Missouri State Refugee Health coordinator estimates that about 2,000 refugees, asylum seekers and Afghan Special Immigrant Visa holders in the St. Louis region lost their benefits, and the department expects more to be affected.

Congress passed H.R. 1, the Trump administration's budget bill, in summer 2025.

To help mitigate some health crises, the institute is pointing families to wellness organizations and institutions that offer free clinic visits and health screenings. The institute is also working to fund and hire healthcare navigator positions to help people locate providers and health centers that offer treatment for acute needs. It will also help people in need apply for financial aid.

"We don't want it to go unnoticed that there is work that is currently taking place in this community to try to address this crisis that's unfolding in slow motion before our eyes," Hamilton said.

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