Mosaic Arts Collective opens “Jesus Christ Superstar”

“Jesus Christ Superstar” will be performed at the Historic Fox Theatre from Oct. 16 to Nov. 1.

Mosaic Arts Collective Executive Director and show co-director Amanda Snead discussed how the production aligns with the organization's mission.

“It's a wonderful story that's not only historical, but you get to take an artistic take on it,” said Snead. “Whether we view it as an opportunity to talk about community, to talk about friendship, to encourage one another, to question things. I think that's the heart of the story.”

Snead noted that because of the popularity of the story of Christ, people may come into the audience with preconceived notions and beliefs, but she says the story is for everyone.

“We come to the table with our own perspectives and thoughts and beliefs and make maybe some assumptions about the story itself,” said Snead. “This story is a story of friendship. And like I said earlier, community. I think it's something that we would all relate to being in the audience. I think people will cry. I think people will laugh. I definitely think people will dance.”

Ozark Javier Nunez is one of the actors playing Jesus, and he has been acting for Mosaic Arts Collective since it began four years ago.

“The first thing that I've had to think about is that the whole entire show, and especially Jesus's character, is from Judas' perspective,” said Nunez. “So it's not only playing Jesus like in a TV show or in like just a show about Jesus' life. It's a very dramatic interpretation.”

When Nunez gets into character, he considers many different aspects of the show.

“I think some of the challenges that I've come into is just trying to figure out what he's thinking, which then I just have to I separate myself a little bit,” said Nunez. “If I'm not trying to get into his head, into the character's head, I can kind of just let it breathe and let him move through the character.”

The performance on Thursday, Oct. 22, is Pay What You Can Night. Walk-up admission will be available for as little as $1 on a first-come, first-served basis to make the production more accessible.

Student rush tickets will also be available for $24 beginning one hour before showtime.

Tickets can be purchased online or by phone at 417-863-9491. For more information, visit mosaic-arts-collective.org.

