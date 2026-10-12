Child Advocacy Center breaks ground on new headquarters at 1414 W. Elfindale

Construction is underway on a Springfield facility that will be the new home of the Child Advocacy Center.

A groundbreaking Monday marked the official start of work at 1414 W. Elfindale.

"It is truly so exciting," said CAC Executive Director Katiina Dull of the groundbreaking. "It feels a little unreal that we made it to this point, but I'm so glad and thankful for the community support that allowed us to get here."

CAC An artist rendering of the future Dr. John P. Ferguson Child Advocacy Center in Springfield, Mo.

The new building will offer 5,000 sq. ft. of newly constructed forensic space. The project also includes the renovation of a second building, the Risdal Family Center for Hope, which will house trauma focused mental health services. The expansion allows the CAC to expand their case load by 65%, or more than 2,500 child victims, and accommodate increased staffing levels at the CAC.

The nonprofit has outgrown its historic Walnut Street facility. Dull said the move will reduce wait times since they’ll be able to serve five cases simultaneously instead of the current three. She said they’ll be able to offer additional wraparound services for caregivers and family members as well as onsite mental health services, "so that it's a seamless transition for children from that initial forensic interview into that healing journey as they may need."

The Child Advocacy Center brings together professionals from various areas, including law enforcement, child protection and prosecution, to provide a coordinated response to allegations of child abuse.

"We exist because investigating child abuse and neglect can be very overwhelming and difficult for the children involved," said Dull. "The space allows all of that complexity to kind of be streamlined and really create a space where it is both physically safe and psychologically safe for children to talk about what they've experienced. And those conversations are so crucial to that investigative process and understanding what safety is needed for that child, what healing and treatment they may need, as well as pursuing justice on their behalf."

Michele Skalicky The groundbreaking of the Child Advocacy Center's future home at 1414 W. Elfindale in Springfield, Mo. on October 12, 2026.

Dull said they’ve seen referrals increase 30% in the last four or five years. Last year, they served 1,727 children, and Dull said they’re on pace to match that this year.

A capital campaign to fund the renovations is nearly complete. Funders include the Dr. John P. Ferguson family, the Risdal family, the Musgrave Foundation, the estate of Kathleen Griesemer and other donors. The new building will be named for Dr. Ferguson.

"Dr. Ferguson was very instrumental in the founding of the center, and even before that, his service for vulnerable children was exceptional," said Dull. "So, we're thrilled and honored to be able to recognize his legacy in the naming of the building.

She said they've raised around $7.5 million, "so we're looking to raise about another $5(00,000) to $750,000 to really make sure that it's all closed out. And we can do it the way we want it done."

The renovations are expected to be finished next summer.