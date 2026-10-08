2026 Community Focus Report highlights ups and downs of Ozarks arts scene

The 2026 Community Focus Report discusses the accomplishments and struggles of Springfield's arts and culture sector. The report was created by the Community Focus program under the Ozarks Public Health Institute at Missouri State University.

Three blue ribbons were recognized for strong participation, cultural assets and networks, and grassroots arts activity.

The report states, citing the Springfield Art Museum Market Analysis from 2024, “By 2060, assuming current participation patterns persist, demand will grow for arts activities across-the-board, ranging from 36% to 50%.”

The report also shows appreciation for the mixture of historic and new arts organizations. Two historic examples include the Gillioz Theatre, which celebrates its centennial this year, and the Springfield Art Museum, which will celebrate its centennial in 2028.

“Seventy percent of the Gillioz Theatre’s audience comes from outside of Greene County, with many other organizations showing similar data,” the report states.

New organizations noted in the report include High Tide Theatre, Queen City Shakespeare Company, Mosaic Arts Collective and Queen City Chorale.

Three red flags were identified in the report: communication and coordination; sustainable, reliable and diversified funding; and arts education.

Although the report found 66% of cultural plan survey participants “strongly favor” increased public funding, there have been substantial budget cuts within the past year.

“In 2026, Missouri Arts Council funding was cut from $10.1 million to approximately $6.2 million,” the report states. “This 40% reduction translates to cuts in grant funding for local arts organizations, layered on top of a 20% cut absorbed in the previous fiscal year.”

Springfield City Council restored $100,000 for the Springfield Regional Arts Council for one year in March 2026, but the report states, “This funding source remains vulnerable to broader budget pressures, with future public support for the arts in question.”

A 10-year plan created by the Springfield Regional Arts Council titled “This Place We Make” is also mentioned in the report. The plan is based on input from more than 1,000 residents and sets goals to broaden engagement, increase investment and build sustainable infrastructure.

The full report can be accessed at CFOphi.org.

