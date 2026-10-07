Local college student combines science and art for southeast Springfield mural

Missouri wildlife is on display on a 90-foot section of fence on E. Battlefield Road. The muralist is Sophie Bryan, a biology student at Missouri State University.

Bryan grew up with an interest in art but turned away from it as she started considering careers.

“I reached a point where I started to get really burnt out thinking about trying to monetize everything I was doing,” said Bryan, “I sort of pivoted and focused more on wildlife and ecology and conservation side of things, which I had always loved but hadn't studied quite as much.”

The inspiration to create returned during her studies, and the opportunity to start the mural arose after she won $500 from a UK-based organization, Drop Dead Generous.

A family friend, Ann Willingham, requested a mural before, but Bryan didn't consider starting until she earned the grant.

“In the grand scheme of things, $500 isn't a huge amount,” said Bryan, “It covers the paint costs. But it was that that really gave me the push to make it happen instead of letting it be a vague, nebulous idea in my head.”

Bryan is hoping to get involved in more field and research experience for her degree, but she is also on the lookout for any more projects like this.

“The big projects like this, they're a little bit addicting. It was a lot of fun,” said Bryan, “So, I'll kind of have to wait and see what opportunities arise and how it works out financially, but I'm definitely open to doing some more murals should the opportunity arise.”

The mural includes Missouri creatures like the Ozark hellbender and the Niangua darter, and it can be viewed by anyone driving on E. Battlefield Road.