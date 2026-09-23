Absentee voting for the November 3 Election is underway

Absentee voting for the November 3 General Election is underway in Missouri.

Registered voters must meet one of several requirements to vote absentee by mail or in person up to two weeks prior to the election. Those include:



Absence on Election Day from the jurisdiction of the election authority in which such voter is registered to vote

Incapacity or confinement due to illness or physical disability on Election Day, including a person who is primarily responsible for the physical care of a person who is incapacitated or confined due to illness or disability and resides at the same address;

Religious belief or practice;

Employment as an election authority or by an election authority at a location other than such voter’s polling place, a first responder, a health care worker, or a member of law enforcement;

Incarceration, provided all qualifications for voting are retained;

Certified participation in the address confidentiality program established under RSMo 589.660 to 589.681 because of safety concerns.

You can vote in-person, absentee at the Greene County Elections Center, 1126 N. Boonville, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To request an absentee ballot by mail, check with your local county clerk.

No-excuse, in-person absentee voting will begin October 20.

The November Missouri ballot will feature a variety of races for state house and senate as well as U.S. Congress. It will also feature five statewide ballot measures.

The deadline to register to vote in the November election is October 7.

