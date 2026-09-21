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Missouri State Football Bears lose at home to Marshall

KSMU | By Tabitha Easterwood
Published September 21, 2026 at 10:22 AM CDT
Missouri State University Football Bears played Marshall on September 19, 2026, in Springfield, Mo.
Missouri State University Athletics
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Missouri State University Athletics
Missouri State University Football Bears played Marshall on September 19, 2026, in Springfield, Mo.

The Bears played before a sold-out stadium in Springfield on Saturday.

The Bears' Skyler Locklear led the team with an 86-yard drive on their final possession of the night, but Marshall made a comeback.

A holding call was made against the Bears. The final drive for the Bears was a fumble that was recovered by Jashawn Cooper.

Marshall soon after led with 1:56 remaining at their own 7-yard line.

Locklear, who is in his third year, completed 19-28 passes and had a 300-yard passing game.

Marshall had more than 34 minutes in possession time and converted 7-of-13 third downs.

In the end, the Bears were defeated with a final score of 30-24.

The Bears will face SMU in Dallas, Texas Saturday night, September 25, at 8. As for the next home game, the Bears will be taking on Kennesaw State on October 14 at 6:30 p.m.
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Tabitha Easterwood
Tabitha is a senior at Missouri State University majoring in journalism with a minor in photography. She has worked with NBC both on and off set. She also has experience in interviewing and reporting. She hopes to have a career as a sideline sports reporter/photographer.
See stories by Tabitha Easterwood