Missouri State Football Bears lose at home to Marshall

The Bears' Skyler Locklear led the team with an 86-yard drive on their final possession of the night, but Marshall made a comeback.

A holding call was made against the Bears. The final drive for the Bears was a fumble that was recovered by Jashawn Cooper.

Marshall soon after led with 1:56 remaining at their own 7-yard line.

Locklear, who is in his third year, completed 19-28 passes and had a 300-yard passing game.

Marshall had more than 34 minutes in possession time and converted 7-of-13 third downs.

In the end, the Bears were defeated with a final score of 30-24.

The Bears will face SMU in Dallas, Texas Saturday night, September 25, at 8. As for the next home game, the Bears will be taking on Kennesaw State on October 14 at 6:30 p.m.

