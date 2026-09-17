The Mo State Football Bears are back in action at home this weekend
The Missouri State University football team will take on Marshall Saturday night at Plaster Stadium.
The Bears will take the field at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, September 19, during family weekend. They'll play the Marshall Thundering Herd, which lost to Penn State in their conference opener 45-0. Marshall defeated Middle Tennessee a week later 28-26.
The Bears defeated Lindenwood last Saturday 46-14. They lost to Texas Tech 50-0 in their season opener.
There will be a pre-game tailgate at Bear Fest Village north of the stadium Saturday before the game. That will get underway at 2:30.
A Bear Walk will start two hours before kickoff, and a pre-game pep rally will be held 45 minutes prior to game time, which will feature the Pride Band, Sugar Bears, MSU cheerleaders and Boomer.
Student tailgating will begin at 2:30 on the south side of Plaster Stadium. Students get into the game for free with a Bear ID.
After Saturday's game, the Bears will take on Southern Methodist University on September 26 in Dallas, Texas.