The Mo State Football Bears are back in action at home this weekend

The Bears will take the field at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, September 19, during family weekend. They'll play the Marshall Thundering Herd, which lost to Penn State in their conference opener 45-0. Marshall defeated Middle Tennessee a week later 28-26.

The Bears defeated Lindenwood last Saturday 46-14. They lost to Texas Tech 50-0 in their season opener.

There will be a pre-game tailgate at Bear Fest Village north of the stadium Saturday before the game. That will get underway at 2:30.

A Bear Walk will start two hours before kickoff, and a pre-game pep rally will be held 45 minutes prior to game time, which will feature the Pride Band, Sugar Bears, MSU cheerleaders and Boomer.

Student tailgating will begin at 2:30 on the south side of Plaster Stadium. Students get into the game for free with a Bear ID.

After Saturday's game, the Bears will take on Southern Methodist University on September 26 in Dallas, Texas.

