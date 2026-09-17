Bears Baseball announces fall schedule

The Missouri State baseball team is back in action. The Bears have released their fall schedule, which includes the annual Battle for Bell along with three additional games.

Battle for Bell will be hosted by Drury University at Meador Park. All admission will be $5 at the gate. This exhibition game will raise funds for the Howard Bell CoxHealth ALS Clinic in Springfield.

During the game, the teams will honor the late Howard Bell who passed away in 2013 from ALS. Bell had close connections with both Missouri State and Drury.

He helped Missouri State get to a school record of 47 wins and 3 consecutive AMCU tournament titles.

For the remaining exhibition games, the Bears will travel to play the 2026 College World Series Champion Oklahoma on October 8.

The Bears will take on Lindenwood and Saint Louis October 25 at Taylor Stadium at the University of Missouri-Columbia.