The Bears take the win at their home opener

The Missouri State Bears take the win against Lindenwood.

Over the weekend, the Missouri State Bears won their home opener against Lindenwood 48-14. During the first half of the game, the Bears were 34-0.

The Bears had 27 first downs, along with 584 yards. The Bears completed 84 percent of their passes, which is the highest in school history.

Skyler Locklear scored a touchdown and completed 17-20 for aerial yards. Elijah Leonard ended the night completing a 7-yard pass.

Isaiah Myers completed 155 yards with a touchdown and 5 receptions. Lindenwood held 50 yards in the first half, and 171 yards for total offense.

During the fourth quarter, for the first 72 passes, Elijah Roy caught 4 passes, including a touchdown reception.

The Bears will take the field here at Plaster Studium this Saturday against Marshall at 6 p.m. for the family day game.