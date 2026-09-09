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Cave Spring Memorial Church is rededicated as a Greene County Historic Site

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published September 9, 2026 at 9:29 AM CDT
A new sign at Cave Spring Memorial Church in northwest Greene County, Mo. on September 8, 2026.
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A new sign at Cave Spring Memorial Church in northwest Greene County, Mo. on September 8, 2026.
Michele Skalicky
Cave Spring Memorial Church in northwest Greene County, Mo. on September 8, 2026.
2 of 8  — Cave Spring 2
Cave Spring Memorial Church in northwest Greene County, Mo. on September 8, 2026.
Michele Skalicky
The current sanctuary at Cave Spring Memorial Church in northwest Greene County, Mo. on September 8, 2026.
3 of 8  — Cave Spring
The current sanctuary at Cave Spring Memorial Church in northwest Greene County, Mo. on September 8, 2026.
Michele Skalicky
Greene County Commissioners and those involved with Cave Spring Memorial Church gather for a photo after a rededication on September 8, 2026.
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Greene County Commissioners and those involved with Cave Spring Memorial Church gather for a photo after a rededication on September 8, 2026.
Michele Skalicky
An old sign at Cave Spring Memorial Church in northwest Greene County on September 8, 2026.
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An old sign at Cave Spring Memorial Church in northwest Greene County on September 8, 2026.
Michele Skalicky
Amy Westermann holds minutes from Cave Spring Memorial Church and talks about its history as Greene County Commissioners Russell MacLachlan, Bob Dixon and John Russell watch during a rededication on September 8, 2026.
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Amy Westermann holds minutes from Cave Spring Memorial Church and talks about its history as Greene County Commissioners Russell MacLachlan, Bob Dixon and John Russell watch during a rededication on September 8, 2026.
Michele Skalicky
The choir loft in the original upstairs sanctuary of Cave Spring Memorial Church on September 8, 2026.
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The choir loft in the original upstairs sanctuary of Cave Spring Memorial Church on September 8, 2026.
Michele Skalicky
The old upstairs sanctuary at Cave Spring Memorial Church in northwest Greene County on September 8, 2026.
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The old upstairs sanctuary at Cave Spring Memorial Church in northwest Greene County on September 8, 2026.
Michele Skalicky

The church, in northwest Greene County, was built in 1867.

An historic church in northwest Greene County was the site Tuesday of a Greene County Commission meeting, but there were only three items on the agenda. One of them was the rededication of the church — Cave Spring Memorial, which was built in 1867. The congregation goes back even further – the church started as Mount Zion Presbyterian Church in the 1830s with brush arbor meetings. A new sign provided by the Greene County Highway Department declares it the oldest Presbyterian congregation west of the Mississippi River.

Cave Spring Memorial Church in northwest Greene County, Mo. on September 8, 2026.
Michele Skalicky
Cave Spring Memorial Church in northwest Greene County, Mo. on September 8, 2026.

Amy Westermann is on the church’s board.

"This building goes back to 1867, right after the Civil War. The original building was a log structure, and it actually served as a hospital during the Civil War," she said. "We have people buried in the cemetery who originated mostly from the English colonies on the eastern part of the United States. Remarkably, most from eastern Tennessee. And they emigrated here as part of a large group led by my ancestors, the Renshaw's. So, my fourth great grandfather was George Alexander, Milton Renshaw. He was the individual who actually started ministering here at this church. And he is buried over there in the cemetery."

She acknowledged people in the small crowd gathered outside the church along Farm Rd. 81 on a sweltering hot day who help care for the church and the grounds.

The church is built along Asher Creek, and there's a cave near the building, thus the name, according to Westermann.

The sanctuary is downstairs now, but up a flight of stairs is the original sanctuary, complete with a choir loft, and an old iron stove, which is no longer used.

Westermann said Cave Spring Church has been on the historic register in Greene County since the early 1980s. She said she was "deeply honored" that the commission took the time to rededicate it as an historic site.

"We...as a community have really sought in the most recent years to revive interest and renewal by getting folks to come back to the church. We hold periodic services, which we call our second Sundays of the month, and we do that October through May. And we do want to preserve the site," she said. "We want to make sure that the generations to come understand how important it was originally to the folks who settled here, who came from east Tennessee and pioneered that very long way. And those of us who grew up here and remember coming to services and remember walking the cemetery grounds and decorating the graves. So, it means everything to this community."
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News Greene County CommissionWillard
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
See stories by Michele Skalicky