Flyover ramp construction in Springfield is the subject of a virtual public meeting

A virtual public meeting begins Monday, September 8, for a bridge project in Springfield.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is planning to rehabilitate the northbound U.S. Route 65 to Westbound I-44 flyover ramp to lengthen the bridge’s lifespan.

The ramp will remain open during most of construction, but drivers can expect traffic shifts with reduced lane and shoulder widths as well as shoulder closures. There will be short-term ramp closures to install new expansion joints, but a detour will be posted.

The bridge’s existing joints and bearings are showing signs of deterioration. They’ll be replaced with modern components, according to MoDOT.

Construction will begin in March 2027, and the project is expected to be completed by December.

To view plans and submit comments, click here.