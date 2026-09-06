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Flyover ramp construction in Springfield is the subject of a virtual public meeting

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published September 6, 2026 at 12:03 PM CDT
The northbound U.S. Route 65 to westbound I-44 flyover ramp in Springfield.
Missouri Department of Transportation
The northbound U.S. Route 65 to westbound I-44 flyover ramp in Springfield.

The public meeting runs from September 8 through September 22.

A virtual public meeting begins Monday, September 8, for a bridge project in Springfield.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is planning to rehabilitate the northbound U.S. Route 65 to Westbound I-44 flyover ramp to lengthen the bridge’s lifespan.

The ramp will remain open during most of construction, but drivers can expect traffic shifts with reduced lane and shoulder widths as well as shoulder closures. There will be short-term ramp closures to install new expansion joints, but a detour will be posted.

The bridge’s existing joints and bearings are showing signs of deterioration. They’ll be replaced with modern components, according to MoDOT.

Construction will begin in March 2027, and the project is expected to be completed by December.

To view plans and submit comments, click here.
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Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
See stories by Michele Skalicky