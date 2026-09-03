Bears open the 2026-2027 football season Friday night

The Missouri State football team opens their season this Friday.

The Bears will start the season in Texas facing off against Texas A&M in College Station.

The university accepted an invitation to join CUSA back in 2024 with last season being their first full season. The Bears also went to their first bowl game.

Last season the Bears had seven overall wins, with six losses. Some players to keep an eye on will be Jeron Askren, Tim Brantley Jr, Matthew Greene, Jared Bird Lloyd and Jmariyae Robinson.

Askren has played 3 seasons with the Bears and caught the game winning touchdown last season at Marshall. He had a 9-yard touchdown with five receptions for 35 yards. During the L.A Tech game, Brantley had eight total stops with three solos. Greene helped the Bears offense average 392.2 yards per game last season. Lloyd helped the team score a collective high last season with 77 stops and Robinson finished 9th in CUSA in receiving yards.

Missouri State University will be paid $1.2 million dollars for the season opener.