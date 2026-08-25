Missouri State men's soccer team takes the win over Penn State

The Missouri State University men’s soccer team took a win against Penn State 3-1 at home on Sunday.

In the first half of the game, both teams pushed to try to score. Luca Sowinski from Penn State scored towards the back of the net, earning the Lion’s their first point. Shortly after, the Bears’ Kei Kinoshita scored with Alex Rodriguez preparing the goal set up.

In the second half of the game, the Missouri State Bears made a big comeback. Junior Victor Wachowicz, and 5th year Diego Real each scored a goal. Wachowicz scored with an assist by 5th year Adrian Esteban.

Real scored on a penalty kick leading the Missouri State Bears to a victory win.

"I think the main thing is just to remember the principles that we work on each day and the goals that we're trying to achieve," said captain Harris O'Connor in a press release. "We can't let those [negative] moments define us, so it's important to have that mentality and always fight back and [tonight] we showed that pretty much instantly. We didn't let it [the first goal] affect us and [now] on to the next one."

The Bears will take on Chicago State at Betty and Bobby Allison South Stadium on Sunday, August 30, at 6:30 p.m.

