Missouri law allowing higher speed limits goes into effect soon. But increases won't happen right away

A new Missouri law that allows higher speed limits on rural interstates and freeways goes into effect on August 28. But that doesn’t mean speed limits will increase immediately.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said it’s currently evaluating eligible locations, and no changes will be made until that evaluation is complete.

MoDOT Director Ed Hassinger said in a statement that they’re looking at what the eligible roadways are like and how people use them. He said the evaluation will allow them to “make sure any changes to the speed limit don’t come at the expense of a safe trip.”

The law, passed during the last legislative session, allows speed limits to increase to 75 mph on rural highways in Missouri.

Before the speed limit can be raised, MoDOT is looking at things like current traffic volumes, truck traffic volumes, crash history, terrain, road design, the existing speed limits of border states in eligible areas near the state line and active construction.

Hassinger said they hope to be done with the evaluation by the end of the year.