Joplin passes data center regulations

The City of Joplin's City Council, Monday, passed an amendment to its development code with new regulations for data centers.

The new standards include noise regulations, a requirement that centers be built with closed loop cooling systems and cool roof designs, as well as requirements that data center developers bear the cost of utility infrastructure if the current infrastructure cannot meet their needs.

There was over an hour of public comment, with speakers worried about utility rate increases, particularly given rate increases with Liberty Utility in the last year. Many members of the public also called for more input and transparency. They requested things like a public dashboard with data center development updates, and that a special use permit be required. A permit like that would generate additional public notice and meetings. Councilmember Mary Price questioned a member of the public about that.

"So, every step of the way you think the public should have a voice?" Price asked. "I think as dictated by the special use permit, that is incredibly appropriate," explained the public speaker.

Council largely pushed back against special use permits, and what they suggested was burdensome overregulation.

The ordinance was amended before the final vote, and 300-foot setbacks were expanded to 600-foot for centers built near residential and certain public properties. That amendment was proposed by Mayor Rob O'Brien.

The amended ordinance passed 5-4 with Councilmembers Cowles, Bard, Jackson and Price the nay votes.

Follow this link to read the unamended ordinance presented to council Monday.