City of Springfield sets dates for public meetings on future data center development

Dates for public meetings about data centers in Springfield have been set. The City of Springfield will host a session August 27 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton, 2431 N. Glenstone. Another is planned for September 1 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Library Center’s Hatch Auditorium, 4663 S. Campbell.

The scheduled meetings are being held during an administrative delay on any potential data center developments.

The goal, according to the city, is to give residents a chance to share their vision for Springfield’s future and to provide input as a new, long-term policy framework is considered. City Manager David Cameron said in a statement that a policy framework is needed to help the city evaluate any future projects.

According to the city, the meetings are designed to give residents a chance to share their vision for the community’s future and to provide input top city officials.

The city is also taking input via email – send email messages to city@springfieldmo.gov. A hotline with voicemail is also being set up.

City officials say the review period is needed to make sure Springfield has the information, policies and community input it needs to “thoughtfully evaluate future data center opportunities while protecting the long-term interests of residents and utility customers.”