Emergency management officials urge everyone to prepare now for future disasters

Greene County Presiding Commissioner Bob Dixon recently proclaimed August as National Emergency Preparedness Month at a recent event at the Greene County Public Safety Center.

"So may it be. August is National Emergency Management Awareness Month," said Dixon. "Thank you all for what you do."

While the month is meant to encourage everyone to prepare, it's also a time to acknowledge the work done by emergency management employees.

"While our profession is often its busiest at difficult times, its daily dedication, professionalism and collaboration of emergency managers that truly strengthens our communities," said Springfield-Greene County OEM Director Larry Woods. "This month gives us an opportunity to highlight that work and reaffirm the partnerships that make coordination response possible."

During the proclamation ceremony, Ronnie Bell, community engagement specialist for the Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management, urged people to prepare now for future disasters.

She said everyone should have a plan and put together all-hazards kits for their home, car and workplace. But she said the most important thing is to be prepared to listen for information when disaster strikes.

"Listening for information and knowing what's going on is going to make sure you're ready for whatever it is that you're facing," said Bell. "And know the outdoor warning sirens are not meant to be your only method to get a tornado warning."

She said the Springfield-Greene County OEM offers several community programs, including the 3-hour class “Until Help Arrives.” It teaches three easy steps to prepare you to save a life if you’re the first to witness an accident. And they offer Community Emergency Response Team training to empower people to be able to take care of themselves, their families and their neighbors in the event of a disaster.

"There's an old saying — you don't rise to the level of your training. You fall to the level of your training," she said. "How can you turn your common sense into automatic actions? Those muscle memory things where it just kicks in and we know what we're doing."

Find out more about the classes at greenecountymo.gov/oem.