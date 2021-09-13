-
The Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management or OEM has set up a volunteer coordination center to help area residents affected by…
-
The Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management is continuing to work with partner agencies and government departments throughout the Ozarks…
-
With recent deadly tornadoes in Alabama and severe weather season approaching, now is a good time to review disaster preparedness tips.Branden Surgnier,…
-
The Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management has named Michael Dixon its new director.Dixon comes from Benton County, Arkansas, where he…
-
Preliminary damage estimates are in for Greene County from the recent floods. The Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management or OEM says a…
-
Emergency Officials are urging participation in Missouri’s Annual Severe Weather Awareness Week, now through Friday.Larry Woods, interim director of the…
-
The Greene County Commission has appointed an interim official to serve as emergency management director.Larry Woods will assume the role during the…
-
The director of the Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management is stepping down later this month.Chet Hunter is moving to St. Louis to…
-
The National Weather Service continues its storm spotter training courses throughout the region.Participants can learn how to identify features of strong…
-
The preliminary estimate for public safety response and public infrastructure damage in Greene County during the recent floods is just under a million…