Renovations at Mo State's McDonald Arena are expected to begin soon

Renovations are expected to begin soon at McDonald Arena on the Missouri State University campus.

On Thursday, the MSU Board of Governors accepted a presentation by MSU Director of Athletics Patrick Ransdell and university architect Mark Wheeler about facility needs, according to the university, which allows the project to move forward.

McDonald Arena was built in 1940 and served as the main arena for the university until Hammons Hall was built in 1976. It was built in 1940 with resources from President Franklin D. Roosevelt's Work Projects Administration, according to MSU.

The multi-phase facilities plan for athletics will begin with the renovation of McDonald Arena. The initial phases will include a new football team locker room; re-opening and expansion of the tunnel from McDonald Arena to the football field; renovation of the main McDonald Arena court for a large-scale weight room; and a build out for modern athletic training, exam, office, equipment, laundry and restroom spaces.

Ransdell said fundraising for the McDonald Arena project has been going well, and they are ready to begin initial construction steps in the next few months.

Future phases of the facilities plan include renovating the football stadium’s lower-level seating areas on the west side and adding club and suite options; adding additional suite and all-inclusive areas on the second level; installing upscale seating areas to the current berm area in the north end zone; adding a fan-friendly welcome plaza; and constructing an indoor practice facility south of the stadium. Private donations will be required to complete the projects.

Mo State Athletics Director Patrick Ransdell told KSMU intern Elizabeth Dedert in late July that the McDonald Arena project "kind of frees up some space for some of our other programs in Forsyth and be able to do some things, maybe, in Plaster, as well, on the second floor. There's a lot of dominoes that fall for getting football taken care of." He said they had raised between $8 million and $9 million for phase 1.

The university conducted a public bid opening for the initial phases of the McDonald Arena project earlier this week, according to MSU.

The board is expected to approve the plan and award the construction bid at its September 16 meeting.

Phase 1 is expected to be finished in time for the 2027 football season.