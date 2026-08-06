First Friday Art Walk returns to downtown Springfield

Established more than 20 years ago, Art Walk is a free, self-guided program that gives the community an insider's look at local art, businesses and galleries. The event takes place on the first Friday of every month in downtown Springfield.

This month, First Friday Art Walk celebrates Native voices, fiber art and Route 66. More than a dozen participating venues will feature new exhibitions, live music, artist receptions and hands-on activities.

Among the featured exhibitions are two Missouri State University galleries exploring Native American identity and history. Brick City Gallery presents Crossroads, bringing together the work of Molly Murphy Adams, Mona Cliff, Natani Notah and Neebinnaukzhik "Neebin" Southall.

The exhibition invites visitors to consider perspectives often left out of the Route 66 story and the broader history of the Midwest. At the Carolla Arts Exhibition Center, Linear Irregularities showcases the work of Anna Tsouhlarakis, examining contemporary Native American identity through several projects spanning the artist's career.

The Springfield Regional Arts Council's Creamery Arts Center will open With Every Fiber, featuring fiber art by local and regional artists, along with a pop-up performance by Queen City Chorale at 6 p.m.

Other highlights include artwork by Laura Ingalsbe at Formed: An Artist Collective, a youth exhibition presented by the Southwest Missouri Visual Arts Collective at Gailey's Breakfast Cafe, paintings by Lynnsey Fletcher at Hotel Vandivort and Dustin Burgert's exhibition Wink in a Room at Obelisk Home.

The Gillioz Theatre will host resident company exhibits, live jazz by members of MOJO and a hands-on art activity presented by the Springfield Art Museum.

Meanwhile, the Park Central Branch Library will feature a multistate exhibition of Route 66 sketches by Urban Sketchers of Springfield and offer a journal-binding workshop.