Harmony House's new executive director shares her goals for the organization

Walker said she first began her career at a rape crisis center as director of education where she said she had the opportunity to teach young people about healthy relationships and consent.

“And here we are 10 years later, and I’ve really had an opportunity to experience different roles in nonprofits,” said Walker.

Walker’s career and passion for domestic violence prevention led her to become involved with Harmony House.

“I knew about the incredible work they were doing in the community and when I saw a job posting for assistant executive director, I thought it [would be] such a unique opportunity.”

After working as assistant executive director for roughly a year, the executive director position opened, and Walker took the leap.

Walker said that as executive director she hopes to build up outreach services, increase abuse prevention education and become involved in public policy change.

“I really believe in the mission of Harmony House — that all individuals have a right to live a life free from abuse," she said, "so, I’m so excited to continue to [work for] Harmony House and to be able to provide advocacy for staff and survivors alike,” she said. “I am so honored and grateful to be entrusted with [the role].”