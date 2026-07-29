Scottish drum corps alumni to join students at All Corps

Springfield's Scottish drum and bugle corps honored a century of history last year, they'll continue the celebration this Friday.

The tartan clad Scottish inspired all-girl drum teams have been a Springfield high school tradition since the Kilties were first formed at what was then Springfield's Senior High, now Central High School, in 1926. The Parkview Lassies formed in 1956. There were once Scottish drum corps at every high school in Springfield.

Joni Stant was a Lassie, now she is a sponsor who helped bring the Lassies back to Parkview after the group there went defunct. She is also part of the All-Corps event scheduled at Parkview Friday. She says it's a chance to honor a unique Springfield tradition and the legacy the corps experience has left.

"I can't count how many events we go to... where you can't walk without somebody coming up and going, oh my gosh, it's so good to see you guys back," Stant explained. "Even if I'm a Lassie, somebody will go, oh, I was a Scottie. I went to Glendale and I was a Scottie in the 60s. And they want to tell you their story, and they want to tell you how much it meant to them. And so again, because we (the Lassies) got to come back, and I see all these ladies from Kickapoo, Glendale and Hillcrest who don't have a drum corps anymore. I mean, quite frankly, they're heartbroken still. And, and I just feel like it's such an important part of the history of our school system."

Stant and fellow Alumni will celebrate their history with the community at their All-Corps event Friday at 6 p.m. in the Parkview Gym. The event is open to the public, with performances from this year's Parkview Lassies and Central Kilties and alumnae performances from former Kilties and Lassies as well as Hillcrest Highlanders, Kickapoo Bonnies and Glendale Scotties.