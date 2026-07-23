City of Springfield seeks private sector partner or partners for renewable natural gas project

The City of Springfield is looking to partner with a private company to capture methane at the Noble Hill Sanitary Landfill and the Southwest Wastewater Treatment Plant.

As part of what the city’s calling the Renewable Natural Gas (or RNG) Development initiative, it’s issued a Request for Proposals. The RFP seeks qualified private-sector partners to develop renewable natural gas production facilities at both locations.

The biogas would be converted to renewable natural gas and injected into the natural gas pipeline network.

"The capital required to convert the biogas that our facilities produce into natural gas takes a significant amount of capital investment. The equipment's expensive, the technology is expensive," said Erick Roberts, assistant director of the City of Springfield Environmental Services. "And then the transportation of the gas from where we're producing it to the pipeline takes some work and some expertise that we don't have here at the city, as well. And so, our goal is that we find the right partners to come alongside the city."

About two decades ago, the city installed engines at the landfill to produce electricity using biogas. But those engines need to be replaced. Currently, excess gas is burned off – those are the flares you might notice as you drive by the landfill at night.

Springfield Environmental Services has been looking into RNG opportunities for a few years. In 2023 and 2024 the city considered a design-build project delivery approach and completed feasibility studies and conceptual planning. But no contract was awarded, and the facilities were never constructed.

Roberts feels confident about the new approach.

"If these projects are able to be brought online successfully, they have a history around the country of being long term, stable sources of revenue for the projects that are able to successfully get underway," he said. "And so, not only does it improve environmental quality for the citizens of the region, but it also provides revenue for the enterprise fund, which helps offset ongoing costs of managing sewer and solid waste for the region. So, it has the potential to be lots of positives for our community and for our citizens."

He said he’s heard from lots of people who are interested in partnering with the city on the project.

RFPs are due by 5 p.m. on December 1st.