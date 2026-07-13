Springfield and Isesaki celebrate 40 years as sister cities

Springfield's first sister city was Tours, France. While that relationship didn't last, another began that would grow and blossom.

An event Tuesday, July 14, in Springfield will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Springfield Sister Cities Association as well as its four-decade relationship with its sister city Isesaki, Japan. It’s a relationship that began with the early beginnings of the Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden.

Springfield Sister Cities Association Executive Director Lisa Bakerink said then-Springfield-Greene County Park Board employee Cindy Jobe had dreams of constructing a Japanese Stroll Garden. She spent three months in Isesaki "where she learned a lot of gardening techniques and really, you know, started the relationship off that way with just immersing herself in the culture, which was really great."

The sister cities relationship includes trips both ways each year. In the beginning the focus was more on sports. Today, it’s music and art.

"So, they send delegates to help out with our Japanese Fall Festival in September," she said, "and we send delegates to participate in their city festival, along with a musician, as well, who performs at the city festival at the end of September."

Elementary students in Springfield send artwork to be displayed in Isesaki at their city hall, and students there send artwork back that’s highlighted during the Kite and Pinata Festival.

Gardeners from Isesaki come to Springfield occasionally to help ensure the authenticity of the stroll garden.

"They are here to help teach our gardeners Japanese techniques and provide consultation on just our garden here and...what kind of rocks and what to plant where and how to landscape and things like that," she said.

Some are here this week, and they’ll be part of the 40th anniversary celebration at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Sister Cities Park at National and Trafficway.

Looking back at the 40 year relationship, Bakerink said it's done a few things.

"I think it has just really set the stage for international acclaim and international friendships," she said. "I think it demonstrates that Springfield can look beyond itself and really make connections internationally with people both in Japan and, of course, (Tlaquepaque), Mexico as well. "And I think that's very attractive to businesses. I think it's attractive to just people who really appreciate the diversity that that brings to this community as well."

She said the relationships between Springfield and its sister cities adds to the quality of life of people who live in the area, and she hopes they continue for many years.

"I hope that I can leave a legacy that sets that up well to be able to happen for the next 40 years."

Springfield area residents can help ensure that the relationships continue by attending events. There are five each year that are culturally based, said Bakerink. They can also become a member of the Springfield Sister Cities Association and/or become involved as a volunteer. And they can host delegates when they come to Springfield.