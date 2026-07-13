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Event will celebrate the 40th anniversary of Springfield's relationship with Isesaki, Japan

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published July 13, 2026 at 12:33 PM CDT
A group from Isesaki, Japan performs at the Japanese Fall Festival in Springfield, Mo. in 2024.
Springfield Sister Cities/Facebook
A group from Isesaki, Japan performs at the Japanese Fall Festival in Springfield, Mo. in 2024.

The event to celebrate the milestone is set for Tuesday, July 14, at National and Trafficway in Springfield.

The Springfield Sister Cities Association will mark the 40th anniversary of its relationship with Isesaki, Japan this week. It’s planning a flag-raising ceremony at Sister Cities Plaza on E. Trafficway, just west of National.

The flags of Springfield, Isesaki and sister city Tlaquepaque, Mexico will be raised to fly with the national flags of each country.

The Sister Cities agreement was signed on July 18, 1986, by former mayors George Scruggs and Yasuku Shimojo before the 35-member Isesaki City Council, according to SSCA.

It said one of the earliest exchanges was a visit by Isesaki gardeners who helped the Springfield-Greene County Park Board develop the Japanese Stroll Garden at Nathanael Greene-Close Memorial Park. This week, gardeners from Isesaki will work with the parks team on pruning, maintenance and landscaping projects to ensure the garden maintains its Japanese authenticity.

The flag raising ceremony will be held Tuesday, July 14, at 3.
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News Springfield Sister Cities AssociationIsesaki, Japan
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
See stories by Michele Skalicky