Deadline nears for landlords in Springfield's West Central Neighborhood

A deadline is nearing for Springfield’s new rental inspection program in the West Central Neighborhood. Landlords in that neighborhood must register their rentals by July 31 at springfieldmo.gov/rentals.

According to the City of Springfield, those who don’t meet the deadline may incur a municipal violation charge resulting in a fine of up to $2,500. If Building Development Services decides to enforce the registration requirement through administrative proceedings, there could be additional fines as well as liens on the property.

The program is an 18-month pilot, which will allow BDS to make any necessary adjustments before launching it citywide.

Rental units will be inspected by BDS once every five years to ensure they are safe, sanitary and fit for human habitation, according to the City of Springfield. The rental registration license cost is $35 per year and includes the fee for the first inspection.

West Central was chosen for the pilot program because of a high concentration of rental properties there as well as numerous blighted and nuisance cases. And the average age of structures in the neighborhood is 102 years old.