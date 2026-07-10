SPS celebrates start of construction on a new Pershing Middle School

Springfield Public Schools held a groundbreaking ceremony this week for a new Pershing Middle School. It’s being built adjacent to the old one at Ventura and Seminole on the city’s southeast side.

Dr. Grenita Lathan, SPS superintendent, spoke at Thursday evening's groundbreaking at the construction site as the sun beat down on a sweltering summer day. But that didn't lessen her excitement.

"Today we are reimagining what this campus can be and how it can best serve our students, not just in the next few years, but for generations to come," she said, adding that the "transformation begins now." That transformation, according to Grathan will lead to an improved learning environment.

She pointed out that the new school will have a large gymnasium and a new outdoor athletic field, which "will elevate the extracurricular opportunities available to our Pershing students."

Michele Skalicky Pershing Middle School Principal Tommy Wells speaks at the groundbreaking for a new Pershing building in Springfield, Mo. on July 9, 2026.

Pershing Middle School Principal Tommy Wells said the new building, which is expected to be completed in 2028, will allow them to continue the school’s proud tradition.

"As principal, I couldn't be more excited to be a part of the journey," he said. "I'm excited about what this means for our students, staff and entire school community. But more importantly, I am humbled to know that what we begin today will have a lasting impact on teaching and learning, not just in the immediate future, but 10, 20, 30 and even 50 years to come."

Initial plans were to renovate the existing building as part of Proposition S, which voters approved in 2023. But after comparing cost estimates for remodeling versus new construction, the SPS Board of Education decided to pay about $8.5 million more to build a new school.

"When we open the doors to this new building, we want our teachers, students and families to step into a space that reflects this community's deep commitment to their success," said Lathan. "It will provide an atmosphere that truly inspires them to achieve great things."

Once the new building is finished, the old one will be demolished, which will allow room for athletic fields and parking.