Rugby is alive and well in Springfield

KSMU's Elizabeth Dedert talks with Cameron Collins, president and former rugby player for the Springfield Rugby Football Club and Brendon Lampitt, former player and now coach to their sister club in Newport, the Pill Harriers.

Elizabeth Dedert: Walk me through for...just the average person who is not as familiar with rugby, kind of how it operates, the ties to other sports, how it kind of aligns. How does rugby kind of operate a little bit?

Cam Collins: Well, rugby was started in 1823 at Rugby School in England when a supposedly a young gentleman picked up a soccer football and ran with great disregard for the game. So, it has been international. It was started in England, spread throughout the rest of Great Britain. And it followed the British military where it went, whether it was Canada, Australia, South Africa. So, it's a global game. It's the second most popular sport in the world. Springfield Rugby started in 1983. Three players at what was Southwest Missouri State University Rugby Club, David Thornton, John Behr and Jon "Pappy" Moore started Springfield Rugby in 1983, and we've been playing continuously ever since then.

One of the things that was unique about Springfield Rugby was, in 1985, we had six or seven players go over with the Kansas City Rugby Club to the UK, made some friends rather quickly, and so, we hosted a team from Newport (Wales) called the Pill Harriers. They came over in 1985, and we have been — they're our sister club. We've sent people over there. Most of us have gone over, played there with them, played against them. They've come over all the time. And that's where Brendan's association came from.

Brendon Lampitt: Yeah. So, my first time in Springfield was 2007. We came over on a Pill tour, and I think it was 2009, I came back and actually played for Springfield for a season. So, it was yeah, it's a good relationship, isn't it?

Elizabeth Dedert: Yeah. It sounds, it sounds like a good relationship, especially being from overseas and being from a different country. How was your— with being a coach — how has your experience been with the Springfield Football Club?

Brendon Lampitt: It I was playing, I was playing then. I haven't always been this old. But yeah, no, I was it was brilliant. And obviously it's not just the game itself, like the ability to make lifelong friends. So, as I said, 2007 was my first time. I've actually been staying with Cam, and I've got my seven-year-old daughter with me, so that we've sort of grown our friendships and relationships as the club's gone. But in terms of the rugby club, like it's great. I think there's a lot of good things going on in Springfield Rugby. They've got a bit of guidance from ourselves at Pill Harriers, but it's quite an exciting time to be involved, Cam, if I'm, if I'm correct.

Cam Collins: I have to agree. I mean, the one thing about rugby and the rugby community, I've been able to travel around the world, almost anywhere I go, if I bring up rugby, I've got a rugby t-shirt on, I've got a rugby jersey on or something, there's someone I run into. But this relationship with especially the team in Newport, South Wales in the UK is really special just because like I said, I've been hosting for years on the big tours. And then several of the people I played against have come over. I've gone over there, stayed with them. I've been in their weddings. Then Brendan's age group, the next younger group, the second generation, have been coming over. A lot of them have played here. A lot of our Springfield players have been able to go over there for six months or a season and play. And now for the last three years, I've now had the third generations of seven and eight-year-olds that come over. We've hosted teams from both England and Wales and Australia and South Africa and they just, you know, when they go through immigration and passport control coming in, they'll say where they're going and they'll say Chicago and Springfield. And they say, why are you going to Springfield, Missouri?

Brendon Lampitt: And every time, every 20, every 20 times, I think.

Cam Collins: And, you know, a lot of it is, is they love the area. They come over in the summer. They love the heat. They love the sun, going floating, going to the lake, going through Bass Pro, going to Andy's going, you know, all the things. But if you ask what it is, generally it's the people. They find everyone here so friendly in the Midwest. We find the same thing. I found that of the Celtic nations, Wales, Ireland and Scotland especially to be incredibly outgoing and friendly, especially when you're the foreigner in their country. But it's been great. And as our club has evolved, Springfield Rugby, you know the sport worldwide is blowing up, especially in the U.S. Youth and women's rugby is really pushing forward. We've had a senior men's club for 43 years now. There's the Queen City Chaos, which is the women's club here in town has been around now for probably a decade. I'm bad with times. Drury University has a men's and women's teams. Ryan and Katie over there do a tremendous job with them. And then this is the first year that we've had a high school side, and they were incredibly successful for having all new kids that may have seen the sport but never played it.

It can be a little bit challenging to pick up at first. There's a lot of moving parts. You've got to look at it that rugby came from soccer. U.S. football came from rugby. So, if you look at it in kind of that way and the way it evolves, it's a little quicker, but it is a little bit harder to pick up. But that's what's great about the growth. The US is hosting the Rugby World Cup in 2031. So, there's a big push with the younger age groups to get them up and everything. And we're really looking forward to that. But it's been a really great situation here in Springfield. We own our own complex out actually towards Brookline and Republic. And we have two full pitches and a half practice pitch and a pavilion. And it's just really over the years has really grown and we're excited to see it keep going.

Elizabeth Dedert: We were talking just right before this about the, how much rugby, even just for me personally has shot up, especially with the Olympics and everything. Are you guys excited to have a bigger platform for rugby? And like you said, especially in the Springfield area, you have a lot of people coming in or I would say, as a coach, are you excited to have, especially like you were just saying, seven and eight-year-olds?

Brendon Lampitt: I think getting exposure to the game is great. And we mentioned Ilona Maher. She's doing great things for the women's game. I think for those that don't understand rugby, I haven't seen it, I think one of the things the guys here find exciting is you play offense and defense. So, if we relate it to your guy's football not my football. You're involved in a game on every play. It's more continuous. And in terms of the speed of the game, it's maybe more like soccer, but you don't see us rolling around the floor pretending to be injured like you do on the World Cup games that you've seen. So yeah, it might be fast paced like soccer, but we like to think we're as tough as the football players here as well, right?

Elizabeth Dedert: Oh, for sure. I mean, I would say even tougher because you guys don't have you have as much as padding or anything.

Brendon Lampitt: I'm not going to get into that debate. I don't want to defend any listeners, but yeah, Cam likes his football, so we'll argue about that in the car as well.

Cam Collins: But we do have a lot of that, discussing the difference between US football and rugby. I mean it's not as violent with the collisions because you're not padded. I'm not saying that there's not some incredibly violent. But t's a different, you tackle differently than what you do in the US. They've really changed the laws to protect player safety, especially with head trauma and stuff. You don't have as much in this as you do honestly in U.S. football. It is, as Brendan said, it is much more, it's closer to basketball, soccer, hockey than US football because the play never stops. Even if there's a penalty, that other team gets the advantage. They can play on or come back and have that penalty. We're finding, you know, the new players — I know they're looking at wrestlers are really good for a lot of this. Players that are multi-sport that played football. I mean, a lot of those definitely would lean more to rugby. But if they also played basketball or played soccer or something like that, that continuation of play and not having a set position, and that is also one of the intriguing things. With 15 different positions, everybody can play rugby. You can be smaller.

Brendon Lampitt: It's a game for all shapes.

Cam Collins: Exactly.

Brendon Lampitt: Yeah. So, whether you're six-foot-ten and 350-pounds or five-foot-seven 140-pounds, there's a position and an ability to thrive in the game. So that's what makes it exciting and accessible.

Cam Collins: I do think the things like the Olympics and getting it on TV are incredibly important for the US market. Not only is it, it gives it visibility, but you know, it gives people, like I say, if they Google to find out that there was a Springfield and has been for 43 years an opportunity to come out and try it. And generally, we have a really good retention rate. When people come out, they find it. It's a very social sport. I mean, we all do things together like most other club sports do. But it's a unique thing and the ability to travel around the world to meet different people and like I said, just to be part of that whole global community. And you see that like what's going on right now with the soccer World Cup, you know, people live. Some countries like Wales, New Zealand, I mean, it is far and away the number one sport. I mean, the country lives and breathes it. U.S., we're down in the low teens somewhere. But amazingly, it was incredibly popular in the U.S. until gridiron football kind of evolved from it. You know, we have a scrummage where we have the eight people packed down to restart play, and they pulled it apart and created a line of scrimmage. The biggest difference is we can't throw the ball forward. You can kick it forward, but all our passes have to be backwards. Like I said, the big thing is you tackle, you release the ball, you get up and keep playing. So, it is a very continuous sport, which I find very exciting to watch.

Elizabeth Dedert: With the Springfield Rugby, from what I've kind of gathered, it's more just if you are interested in playing, you know, come out and just join. Walk me through how that process and kind of the decision to make it not as formal as you would think a traditional club would be like.

Cam Collins: Usually, people will contact either through social media or through the website. Honestly, a lot of it is friends of friends and so, they know somebody. If they contact us in any way, shape or form, you know, usually we tell them when the practices are. This time of year is kind of the slower period. This is when sevens and the fast guys kind of run, but we'll get together and train if we're having something social, if we're watching an international match on TV, which we have a lot more access these days than when we used to, we get together, then. We can get together with them ahead of time. Generally, if they show up for a practice, we kind of pull them aside. We kind of ease them into everything and into drills so they can kind of learn it. But it's definitely a sport that you learn while they're playing. But, yeah, I mean, we've got if they'd ever want to play, just contact us through social media or on the website. But even if they're just interested, we have a lot of expats. We have some Scots and Brits that that are part of the club. You know, there's — the club is over all those other teams. And, you know, that is the business side of it. I'm the president of the foundation. On the fundraising side, we're like I said, we're very unique that we have our own facility.

Our current president, Daniel Jesters, we've been working on really family stuff. We have a playground now for the kids. We've got bleachers now that we didn't have. That's really important to us is to make it where everyone young and old. And when I say old, we host an old boy tournament where we have players in their 70s that are still out there playing. They often wear a special pink shirt, so they're not tackled.

Brendon Lampitt: I am going to have to get one of those.

Cam Collins: And with the high school side, even if they're not in high school, middle schoolers are able to come out and train and do non-contact things just to learn about it. And so there's something for everyone in rugby, like I said, even if it's just being a spectator, coming out and watching. A lot of times, it depends on the schedules. You know, the women will play a match, and the men will play after it. And it may be a high school side, depending on they play only in the spring. We play in the fall and the spring. We have a break. Other countries like over in the UK, they have one continuous that goes through. But, with our weather, we wisely take a break from November through February, but we'll train. But yeah, anyone can show up and come out.

Brendon Lampitt: The organization and the structure of the club is there to allow anyone with a can-do attitude to go on and take part straight away, isn't it?

Elizabeth Dedert: Do you enjoy that more as a coach that it's not as structured and kind of daunting to get into the sport?

Brendon Lampitt: Well, I think the key things that you want people to, to go with a can-do attitude is try as hard as they can. But I think primarily you want to enjoy it. Now with that, you've got the competitive environment of trying to win games and be successful. But those three elements together are fantastic. And with the coaching, the ability to, you know, to upskill and develop people there, the buzzwords we'll use. It's great. And as I said there's been quite a few good players come out of Springfield Rugby campus in there in terms of international players and in terms of players who've played in New Zealand, Australia, UK. So, it's a great avenue for life experience as well. It's just sporting success.

Elizabeth Dedert: Over the years as coach and as founder What has been almost your favorite memory? The most memorable thing. Is there any fun moments or any things that you guys can remember this happened or what has been your favorite memory over the years?

Brendon Lampitt: Cam will probably need a little bit longer because he's because he's got more memories, not because of any seniority.

Cam Collins: And I have to try to remember them, too. And the G version.

Brendon Lampitt: Obviously, I've had the ability to play to play for Springfield, which is a special time for me and my career, which allowed me to travel the world and play at good levels. But two highlights of that for me were the, the 2007 tour and the 2012. Just great experiences meeting new friends, you know, two weeks on tour with a group of like-minded men was an interesting time in Chicago, Saint Louis and Springfield.

Elizabeth Dedert: Oh, I'm sure.

Brendon Lampitt: That's probably a different radio show. But yeah, they're more wholesome now and yeah, some, a lot of great memories. Cam, I don't know what yours would be.

Cam Collins: I would say it is the social enjoyment of being a part with all these people. I mean, I can remember winning some matches and those being a great time. It's definitely hosting. Pill is coming next summer. They're waiting to get the final arrangements done with the airfare. So, that is always a really special time for our club. I definitely enjoyed going over. I've made it to, I guess five of the — four of the last five rugby World Cups. And I meet with these guys from Pill. We went over to France this year and just going up, there's international matches in Chicago and Atlanta and stuff, and I've gone to and just met old, old college friends that I hadn't seen in a while. And it's just, it's the social side of it that is, it is really the best part. I mean, the other thing is when you've got a rookie and they score their first try or something like that. It's special when you see that, especially with these younger kids in high school. Most of us in the U.S. — and that's what's really held the U.S. competitively back — is most of us don't start to we're in college; I played high school sports.

I went away to college. I found rugby after a few years. Ironically, I started playing in Springfield here first, but then when I was in school, played. And so, a lot of us didn't start till we were 21. And the rest of the world again, like Wales and New Zealand at age two, like we are maybe with a baseball or something, they're up running around kicking it. So, it really does make a difference to watch these younger kids, and the high school side the southern Missouri or the Goonies Rugby Club because it's, it's all area. It's not Springfield schools. We've got Glendale players. We've got a lot of Willard players, Republic, Ozark all of them. I think that is the most rewarding that I see right now and seeing, after all these years, struggling to try to get the U.S. to move up, we did win against Portugal here a couple of days ago, which was Portugal's is an upcoming nation, too. It's good to see, but I think that will change. But that's probably the most gratifying is the tours. I really look forward to next year's. I mean it — they're a lot of fun.

Elizabeth Dedert: You spoke about how you have fall and, and your spring season coming up. Can you kind of allude to the, what are the upcoming matches for that and where people can kind of either come out and watch or come out and join the club.

Cam Collins: Definitely on the website. And like I said, we're on all the social media to follow up. Those are being set here. We have a summer meeting that all of those are set. We play in a union which is very similar to a conference. We play — there's three levels of men in the US and we're top level division three, so we play division two and three. Most of our matches are Kansas City clubs Tulsa, Saint Louis, little Rock, Wichita, that about three hour window, which is also the biggest difference in U.S. rugby as opposed to the UK. We do have to travel unfortunately, but we're lucky because a lot of the times our central location allows us to host teams from Tulsa and Saint Louis meeting here. We pick up extra through there, but basically through the social media or the website, it's got all kinds of information. And those will be brought up here really soon for the fall season.

Elizabeth Dedert: And yes, to learn more and to be up to date on the Springfield Rugby Football Club, head over to the springfieldrugby.com, where they've got all of their matches posted, as well as how to join and where to join. Thank you again so much, guys, for sitting down with me today.

Brendon Lampitt: No problem.

Cam Collins: Thank you. Thanks for having us and giving us a little chance to let everybody know about rugby in the Ozarks.

