Springfield Restaurant Week will highlight local chefs, businesses

The Missouri Restaurant Association will launch the inaugural Springfield Restaurant Week on Friday, July 10. The 10-day community-wide dining event will run through July 19 and will celebrate Springfield’s local restaurant scene as well as support two charities.

Missouri Restaurant Association spokesman Trey Meyers said more than two dozen local restaurants will offer a specialized, custom, discounted menu during the event. Some will offer new menu items.

"One of our participating locations, Big Whiskey, is doing...new funnel cake fries for Restaurant Week that they haven't put out on their menu yet," He said. "So, some people in the community will see some normal menu items, and some people also see some kind of new curated concept items that they will have on special menu prices while also supporting the charity at the same time.

Organizations benefiting from the week are Ozarks Food Harvest and the Missouri Restaurant Association Educational Foundation, which supports hospitality education programs, scholarships and more across the state, including Springfield.

"Everything that we raise for the foundation here will get poured back into hospitality scholarships," said Meyers. "And we work in tandem with colleges in Missouri and their hospitality education programs as well. So, a lot of it will go towards their scholarship programs for hospitality."

You can see a list of participating restaurants and some of their menus for the week at springfieldrestaurantweek.com.