This week, host Hue-Ping Chin speaks with Jordan Browning, public information officer with Ozarks Food Harvest.Today’s discussion explores the ongoing…
Missouri National Guard members who have been helping Ozarks Food Harvest sort food since last spring are leaving Friday, June 25. The National Guard…
The Boy Scouts of the Ozark Trails Council are hosting the 32nd annual Scouting for Food this month and into early April. The food drive benefits Ozarks…
The Empty Bowls fundraiser to benefit Ozarks Food Harvest looks a lot different this year. Usually, people go to a Panera Bread parking lot to purchase…
Ozarks Food Harvest says June of 2019 to June of 2020 was a record breaking year for food distribution. The food bank provided 22 million meals--a 20…
Area food pantries will soon have fresh food boxes to hand out to those who need them.SGC Foodservice won a bid to supply USDA boxes of food to Missouri’s…
As Ozarks Food Harvest prepares to meet the needs of those who’ve lost their jobs due to the coronavirus, a large egg donation is coming this week.Opal…
Support Ozarks Food Harvest at the annual Tea Bar & Bites Apron Fashion Show and Silent Auction, Thursday Sept.19 from 7-9pm at Tea Bar & Bites Bakery and…
The partial government shutdown continues and so does the food distribution for federal employees at Ozarks Food Harvest.The food bank said it will…
A temporary food pantry will be open this week in Springfield for federal employees impacted by the government shutdown. Ozarks Food Harvest, 2810 N.…