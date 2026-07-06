Art Hains earns NSMA's Missouri Sportscaster of the Year 2026 award

Art Hains has been a familiar voice for many Missouri State sports fans over the past almost four decades. From radio to baseball, as well as football and basketball, Hains’ voice has been a staple for Missouri State athletics.

Hains retired back in September of 2025 after calling the SMU versus Missouri State game, a full circle since Hains is an alum of SMU and the first ever game he covered was an SMU basketball game.

On June 29, Hains was honored with the NSMA Missouri Sportscaster of the Year 2026 award in Greensboro, North Carolina. The NSMA’s State Sportscaster of the Year award is voted on by members of the organization, with the nominees of the award selected from across the state by peer voting.

NSMA’s State Sportscaster of the Year is one of the top honors in sports media history. It’s likely that sports fans in the Springfield area would agree with the organization’s decision to give it to Hains.