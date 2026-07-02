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Missouri State University announces new pitching coach for the upcoming season

KSMU | By Elizabeth Dedert
Published July 2, 2026 at 6:39 AM CDT
Cale Johnson as pitching coach in his most recent university, Dallas-Baptist
Cale Johnson via X
Cale Johnson as pitching coach in his most recent university, Dallas-Baptist

Head Coach Joey Hawkins said that Cale Johnson will be joining the coaching staff for the 2027 season.

Missouri State baseball Head Coach Joey Hawkins says Cale Johnson will be the new pitching coach for the 2027 season.

Johnson will be joining the Bears staff after spending the last three years as pitching coach at Dallas-Baptist University. During his time there, he coached two All-Americans, six All-Conference USA selections and five MLB Draft selections.

This comes after one of Missouri State baseball's most successful seasons in recent years. Even with their success, the bullpen had its struggles throughout the season.

DBU ranked seventh nationally with a 4.01 ERA in Johnson's first season while the staff was ranked in the top 25th nationally with strikeouts per nine innings and strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Johnson also spent nine years as a professional pitching coach, most recently with the Pittsburgh Pirates' Altoona Curve, their Double-A team. And with the Atlanta Braves where former baseball Bear Drake Baldwin currently plays.

He also was a pitching coach for the St. Louis Cardinals organization where he initially started his coaching career.

Johnson's hire is contingent on formal approval by the Missouri State Board of Governors at its next scheduled meeting.
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News sportscollege sportsMissouri StateBaseball BearsMissouri State University Baseball
Elizabeth Dedert
Elizabeth is a senior at Missouri State University studying Journalism with a specialty in sports broadcasting. Originally from St. Louis Missouri, she enjoys writing and reporting on all thing's sports related with a special love of baseball and football.
See stories by Elizabeth Dedert