Missouri State University announces new pitching coach for the upcoming season

Missouri State baseball Head Coach Joey Hawkins says Cale Johnson will be the new pitching coach for the 2027 season.

Johnson will be joining the Bears staff after spending the last three years as pitching coach at Dallas-Baptist University. During his time there, he coached two All-Americans, six All-Conference USA selections and five MLB Draft selections.

This comes after one of Missouri State baseball's most successful seasons in recent years. Even with their success, the bullpen had its struggles throughout the season.

DBU ranked seventh nationally with a 4.01 ERA in Johnson's first season while the staff was ranked in the top 25th nationally with strikeouts per nine innings and strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Johnson also spent nine years as a professional pitching coach, most recently with the Pittsburgh Pirates' Altoona Curve, their Double-A team. And with the Atlanta Braves where former baseball Bear Drake Baldwin currently plays.

He also was a pitching coach for the St. Louis Cardinals organization where he initially started his coaching career.

Johnson's hire is contingent on formal approval by the Missouri State Board of Governors at its next scheduled meeting.