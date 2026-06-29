Heat index to hover around 100 this week

It's the first week of extended heat in the Ozarks this summer. Temperatures will be in the 90s with heat indices around 100. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory through late Friday evening. Temperatures overnight will be in the mid 70s, offering little relief from the heat and humidity.

The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.

The weather service advises drinking plenty of fluids, staying in an air-conditioned space if you can, staying out of the sun, wearing lightweight and loose-fitting clothing and limiting strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Check on relatives and neighbors.

Signs of heat exhaustion, according to the Mayo Clinic, include: Cool, moist skin with goosebumps when in the heat; heavy sweating; faintness; dizziness; fatigue; weak, rapid pulse; low blood pressure upon standing; muscle cramps; nausea; and headache. If you think you have heat exhaustion, move to a cooler place and rest, and drink cool water or a sports drink. If symptoms aren't better within an hour, seek medical attention.

Signs of heat stroke, which can be life-threatening, include a change in mental state or behavior; change in sweating pattern; nausea and vomiting; flushed skin; rapid breathing; a racing heart rate; and headache, according to the Mayo Clinic. Heat stroke requires immediate medical attention. Call 911 and get the person into the shade or indoors and try to bring down their temperature with cool water or ice packs