Environmental remediation project is expected to start this summer in downtown Springfield

An environmental remediation project is expected to start soon in downtown Springfield.

City Utilities says the project, at 333 N. Main, will address impacts left by a manufactured gas plant that operated on the site from the 1870s through the early 1900s. The plant was operated by Springfield Gas & Electric and its predecessor companies.

CU says no immediate threat to public health has been identified.

They’ll remove all impacted soils down to bedrock and restore the property for future use. Up to 30,000 pounds of impacted soils and residual materials down to 18 to 20 feet below the surface are expected to be removed and replaced with clean fill and topsoil in some areas and rock surfacing in others. CU says a temporary structure or enclosure will be used to control odors.

CU and the City of Springfield acquired the site from BNSF Railway. They are waiting for approval of a remedial action plan from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources Brownfields/Voluntary Cleanup Program.

Work is expected to begin in late July and take up to seven months, according to CU. It’s part of the City of Springfield’s efforts to improve Jordan Creek water quality and encourage revitalization in that area.

A public open house for citizens to learn more will be held Monday, June 29, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the C.U. Transit Center community room, 211 N. Main.

