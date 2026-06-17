“Pops in the Park” returns with free ’80s concert at Phelps Grove Park

“Picture A-ha, Cyndi Lauper, the B-52s, Tears for Fears and Journey. Bring out your ’80s hair, put on some neon colors and have a great summer night,” said Erin Lawrence, vice president and director of marketing and public relations at Guaranty Bank.

Last year, Guaranty Bank worked with the Springfield Art Museum for the inaugural Pops in the Park, bringing more than 4,000 people to Phelps Grove Park.

“The event could not have been more perfect. Guaranty Bank is so proud to bring this tradition to the Springfield community,” Lawrence said.

“We appreciate Guaranty Bank having the faith and confidence in the Art Museum to produce an event of this quality,” said Kate Francis, executive director of the Springfield Art Museum Foundation.

“Guaranty Bank really walks the walk and talks the talk. We are very much a community bank and give back to our community through volunteerism, in addition to donations and sponsorships,” Lawrence said.

“The partnership with the Springfield Art Museum fits just like a glove. We are really hand in hand and wanting to bring this signature event to Springfield, Missouri. There was nothing like this before last summer, and we're looking forward to all of the summers in the future with this event.”

Performing during this year’s concert is Jeans ’n Classics, a symphonic rock group.

“I've been with Jeans ’n Classics now for nearly two decades, and it's always one of my favorite things to do each and every year. To be performing with a full orchestra is a dream, really,” said Gavin Hope, a member of the group. “There's nothing quite like that big, beautiful sound. And being backed by a 40- to 60-piece orchestra, it's always like singing to a movie soundtrack.”

Hope said he is excited both to play songs from the 1980s and to perform outdoors.

“It's always great to bring back some great music from my childhood. I was a child of the ’80s, and I was going to school when a lot of these great pop and rock songs came out. I'm really looking forward to singing some of these tunes that were so iconic when I was a kid on the symphonic stage,” he said.

“ I always love to perform concerts outside in beautiful weather. When we're out in the elements, there's something a little extra magical. When you can feel the breeze and you're under the open sky, it's such a beautiful vibe.”

Pops in the Park will take place June 20 and will feature additional art activities, yard games and food trucks.

Guests should bring their own chairs and picnic blankets unless they plan to use the fixed seating in front of the stage. Food and nonalcoholic beverages are also permitted.

Free parking is available nearby, including at the Springfield Art Museum (accessible parking only), National Avenue Christian Church and Asbury United Methodist Church.

Seating for the show begins at 6 p.m., though guests may arrive earlier. Music starts at 7 p.m.