Missouri State men's basketball adds 5 new additions to their roster for the 2026-27 season

Missouri State University Basketball has announced five new signees to their roster in the past week: Kuol Kuol, Dylan Rowe, Jordan Blair, Kevin Stubblefield Jr and their newest addition, Ngundeng Ruey.

Kuol is a six-foot-ten, freshman forward from Savannah, Georgia. In his previous season, he averaged 7.9 points and 5 rebounds per game in his 14 total appearances for Oak Hill Academy. Originally from South Sudan, he is the 208th player nationally in the 2026 class.

Rowe is a transfer from Jones College located in Ellisville, Mississippi and will be going into his sophomore year. Rowe is a six-foot-four guard who averaged 16.8 points and is 75.9 percent from the line in his freshman year last year.

Blair is also another transfer addition to the team coming from Colorado State-Pueblo and will be going into his junior year. The guard/forward averaged a team high of 13.4 points last season and helped the Thunderwolves to a 22-8 record.

Stubblefield Jr is also another junior transfer. The six-foot-five guard will be coming from Connors State College in Oklahoma where he averaged 15.9 points per game spanning over his past two seasons. He was also the top scorer on the NJCAA Division 1 national runner-up team at his previous school.

And the most recent addition to the team is Ruey, a six-foot-ten forward originally from Ottawa, Ontario transferring from Mineral Area Community College. Ruey is coming off hot from his breakout season last year where he averaged 6.6 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.