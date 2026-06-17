Kaemyn Bekemeier awarded 2026 Missouri State Outstanding Female Athlete Award

Kaemyn Bekemeier, Missouri State Lady Bear guard, has been named the recipient of the 2026 Missouri State Outstanding Female Athlete Award.

The Outstanding Female Athlete Award was first given out back in 1981. It recognizes the university's top female athlete in a vote from Missouri State University head coaches.

Bekemeier has had an outstanding past season as a Lady Bear where she earned All-Conference USA first-team honors and was named the Tournament MVP after she led the team to a Conference Championship.

During the last 2025-26 season, she had the fourth most rebounds with 295 and scored 627 points, the eighth most points in program history.

The Lady Bears had an amazing season with a 21-13 final record where they became the underdog champions in the CUSA Tournament and went dancing in the NCAA Women’ March Madness tournament for the first time since 2022.

Bekemeier had 32 double-digit scoring performances last season while averaging 17.4 points per game and 8.2 rebounds per game.

Bekemeier is the 14th Lady Bear to earn this award and will be going into her senior season where she is expected to continue her dominance on the court.