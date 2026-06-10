SHOW ME Neighborhood Art Month highlights art across Missouri during June

Through the SHOW ME Neighborhood Art Month program, artists can register their work on the SHOW ME Neighborhood Art site. By doing so, it allows them to be placed on the interactive digital map and to be entered in competitions for both regional and best-of-show awards.

“Springfield gets to take the credit for part of the history because this is an expansion of a program that was [launched] in Springfield during 2020 that was called LAWN or Lawn Art with Neighbors,” said David Burton, community development specialist at MU Extension and program representative for southwest Missouri.

Burton, who has worked as a community development specialist for MU for 25 years, was one of the initial organizers of LAWN along with several other community organizations.

“The idea was getting individuals to create art and display it in their front yard so neighbors and others in the community could see it. During that COVID year, there were bike tours, and there was a driving tour map encouraging people to get out and see art,” he said.

As that program was winding down, according to Burton, the group saw an opportunity to take it statewide and introduce awards and recognition for the best pieces. The group also made the decision to change the previous week-long timeline into an entire month of showcasing Missouri neighborhood art.

The has grown every year, he said. "This is the third year, and we have over 100 registered sites or registered pieces of art this year, which is a new record for us,” said Burton.

“We really want to use this month to put a sharp focus on these projects," he said.

Art helps to create a sense of place and helps "develop a sense of belonging in the community, both for the creator of the art and for individuals that view it," he added. "Both of those [are] very important to strengthening the civic muscle of our Missouri communities."

Burton also said that the program helps to give both professional and amateur artists a sense of belonging and recognition.

“I don't think I have ever heard anybody say, ‘I am submitting this because I want to win an award,' " he said. "Most of these people are doing it because they love the creative process and they like the idea of having art public and doing something in their community with their neighbors. That's what we're really wanting to encourage.”

Burton said that the awards will be commissioned art pieces as they have been in years past. He said each region is finding its own artist and commissioned piece to hand out as an award. There are eight regions in Missouri, and there will be a winner in each region as well as an overall Best of Show award.

Neighborhood art pieces are eligible for submission until the end of June. Registrants will fill out a form with their name, contact information and address for the art piece. Soon after, they can expect to get an email from Burton requesting follow up information on the piece itself and for it to be added to the map.

Burton also said that a survey will be available on the website throughout the month where individuals can vote for their favorite pieces. The regional awards will be based off of both committee votes and survey votes, while Best of Show is only based off of the survey. Once totaled, winners will be announced at the end of the month.