Nixa's girls soccer slots 4th in Class 4 state tournament

Nixa girls’ soccer ends their season run after falling to both St. Teresa's Academy in the state semifinals and Parkway West in the match for 3rd place.

The semifinal match against St. Teresa’s Academy was a highly anticipated match with those stating that Nixa was in a class of their own.

The Lady Eagles ended up falling to St. Teresa’s ending the Final Four runs with a 3-0 loss.

Nixa girls’ soccer moved on to play the Parkway West Longhorns in the match that would decide who placed third and who placed fourth.

The match started off on an even playing field with both having a goal, but the Longhorns came out on top with a final score 2-1 where Nixa girls soccer ends their tournament run slotting fourth in the Class 4 State Tournament.