Local bars prepare for World Cup matches

With the World Cup games being hosted just a few hours from Springfield, pubs and bars around town are preparing for this once-in-a-lifetime event. Dedert sat down with Marc and Stephanie, the owners of Mully's Pub and Patio, to see how they're preparing ahead of the matches.

Stephanie Mulherin: So (we'll) have a watch party Thursday for the first games and then a watch party for the USA game on Friday and then we'll have all the games on. We'll do different daily specials. We're kind of trying to gear them around the teams playing to make it a little bit more focused on the bigger games, if Brazil plays, (we'll) have a special, it kind of correlates to Brazil, and USA plays have some USA American food special.

Mully's opened back in March of 2025, and Stephanie said that soccer has always had a special place in their heart.

Stephanie Mulherin: We're a soccer family. Our kids all play soccer. That's kind of where the soccer background came from. So that's why we kind of pushed it, because there aren't a lot of places that push soccer around here. So that's kind of where it came from. On our side is that we love the game. Marc worked for Sporting KC for two and a half years, so we kind of have it in our family line.

Mully's is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and plans to show all matches of the World Cup starting June 11. For more information, you can go to their website at mullyspubandpatio.com or their Instagram at Mully's Pub and Patio.

Transcript edited for clarity.