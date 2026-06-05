Springfield Sports Commission is set to host a soccer showcase for athletes this month

Central Midwest Rush Showcase, a new soccer event, will be hosted June 26-28. The showcase is being put on by Springfield Sports Commission as part of their partnership with SWMO Rush and Rush National.

The event will be hosted at the Lake Country Soccer Complex and is an opportunity to bring additional visitors to Springfield during the period of the World Cup that is being hosted in Kansas City.

Lance Kettering, executive director for SSC, said that the event is expected to attract around 400-600 athletes from across the region along with their families, coaches and college recruiters.

The showcase will feature elite training sessions that athletes can attend, College Prep Sessions and Coach Connections opportunities.

With lots of soccer coming to Missouri this month, this is a way for soccer athletes here in the Ozarks to showcase their talents.

For more information, visit springfieldmosports.org/event.