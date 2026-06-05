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Springfield Sports Commission is set to host a soccer showcase for athletes this month

KSMU | By Elizabeth Dedert
Published June 5, 2026 at 10:16 AM CDT
Overhead photo of the Lake Country Sports Complex off Pythian St.
Springfield Sports Commission
Overhead photo of the Lake Country Sports Complex off Pythian St.

Springfield Sports Commission will partner with SWMO Rush National to host a soccer event in Springfield during the World Cup period.

Central Midwest Rush Showcase, a new soccer event, will be hosted June 26-28. The showcase is being put on by Springfield Sports Commission as part of their partnership with SWMO Rush and Rush National.

The event will be hosted at the Lake Country Soccer Complex and is an opportunity to bring additional visitors to Springfield during the period of the World Cup that is being hosted in Kansas City. 

Lance Kettering, executive director for SSC, said that the event is expected to attract around 400-600 athletes from across the region along with their families, coaches and college recruiters. 

The showcase will feature elite training sessions that athletes can attend, College Prep Sessions and Coach Connections opportunities. 

With lots of soccer coming to Missouri this month, this is a way for soccer athletes here in the Ozarks to showcase their talents. 

For more information, visit springfieldmosports.org/event.
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News sportsLake Country Soccersoccer
Elizabeth Dedert
Elizabeth is a senior at Missouri State University studying Journalism with a specialty in sports broadcasting. Originally from St. Louis Missouri, she enjoys writing and reporting on all thing's sports related with a special love of baseball and football.
See stories by Elizabeth Dedert