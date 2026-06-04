Republic School District names James Hoffman as baseball head coach

Republic baseball will be gaining a new face as their head coach as James Hoffman will be taking over following Curt Plotner's retirement.

Hoffman most recently served as activities director and safety coordinator for the Aurora School District. He also spent 12 seasons as head varsity baseball coach at Aurora High School while also teaching physical education.

While working as a coach previously, Coach Hoffman developed numerous collegiate athletes, a Major League Baseball draft pick and multiple all-state performers.

Coach Hoffman is already familiar with Republic Schools, previously serving as assistant and JV baseball coach at RHS from 2009-2011.

Republic baseball just finished their season after a 6-4 loss in the Class 6 District 6 semifinals facing Glendale High School.