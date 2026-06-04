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Missouri State Baseball Bears pick up CSC Academic Honors

KSMU | By Elizabeth Dedert
Published June 4, 2026 at 4:09 PM CDT
Bryce Cermenelli runs the bases after a home run against Arkansas in the Lawerence Regional
MSU Athletics Communications
Bryce Cermenelli runs the bases after a home run against Arkansas in the Lawerence Regional

Bryce Cermenelli, Taeg Gollert, Jason Schaaf, Owen Slater and Curry Sutherland all are Academic All-District selections.

Bryce Cermenelli, Taeg Gollert, Jason Schaaf, Owen Slater and Curry Sutherland were recognized on June 2 by College Sports Communicators as Academic All-District selections.

Cermenelli graduated with a 4.0 cumulative grade point average in the Professional Studies/Sports Management master’s program while also batting .351 this season.

Gollert is the Bears' first ever three-time academic all-district selection currently with a 3.65 GPA and on the field is the program leader for doubles, extra base hits and grand slams.

The Las Vegas native Jason Schaaf sits with a 3.57 GPA and will graduate this summer with a General Business degree while also tied for 12th in program history with 37 pitching starts.

Slater, a Finance major has a 3.69 GPA as the sophomore went on to strike out 40 batters this past season with a 6.79 ERA

Lastly, Sutherland is a repeat academic all-district selection and carries a 3.65 GPA in Communication Studies while also batting a .307 with 16 homers.
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News sportsBaseball Bearscollege sportsMissouri State University Baseballhigher education
Elizabeth Dedert
Elizabeth is a senior at Missouri State University studying Journalism with a specialty in sports broadcasting. Originally from St. Louis Missouri, she enjoys writing and reporting on all thing's sports related with a special love of baseball and football.
See stories by Elizabeth Dedert