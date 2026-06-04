Missouri State Baseball Bears pick up CSC Academic Honors

Bryce Cermenelli, Taeg Gollert, Jason Schaaf, Owen Slater and Curry Sutherland were recognized on June 2 by College Sports Communicators as Academic All-District selections.

Cermenelli graduated with a 4.0 cumulative grade point average in the Professional Studies/Sports Management master’s program while also batting .351 this season.

Gollert is the Bears' first ever three-time academic all-district selection currently with a 3.65 GPA and on the field is the program leader for doubles, extra base hits and grand slams.

The Las Vegas native Jason Schaaf sits with a 3.57 GPA and will graduate this summer with a General Business degree while also tied for 12th in program history with 37 pitching starts.

Slater, a Finance major has a 3.69 GPA as the sophomore went on to strike out 40 batters this past season with a 6.79 ERA

Lastly, Sutherland is a repeat academic all-district selection and carries a 3.65 GPA in Communication Studies while also batting a .307 with 16 homers.