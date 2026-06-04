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Former Baseball Bear debuts in the MLB

KSMU | By Elizabeth Dedert
Published June 4, 2026 at 11:03 AM CDT
Hayden Yuenger appears on the mound as he makes his Major League debut for the Toronto Blue Jays
The Athletic
Hayden Yuenger appears on the mound as he makes his Major League debut for the Toronto Blue Jays

Hayden Juenger, former pitcher for Missouri State made it to the show pitching for the Toronto Blue Jays.

Missouri State University baseball alum Hayden Juenger became the 25th Bear to play in the Major Leagues. 

Appearing as relief for the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday May 30, he allowed three runs in the sixth inning. 

Juenger was a sixth-round pick for Toronto back in 2021 where he then spent the last five seasons with the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons. 

While with the Bears in 2019-2021, Juenger pitched 50 games with 98 strikeouts and a 4.14 ERA.
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News Major League BaseballsportsBaseball BearsMissouri State University Baseball
Elizabeth Dedert
Elizabeth is a senior at Missouri State University studying Journalism with a specialty in sports broadcasting. Originally from St. Louis Missouri, she enjoys writing and reporting on all thing's sports related with a special love of baseball and football.
See stories by Elizabeth Dedert