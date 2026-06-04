Former Baseball Bear debuts in the MLB

Missouri State University baseball alum Hayden Juenger became the 25th Bear to play in the Major Leagues.

Appearing as relief for the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday May 30, he allowed three runs in the sixth inning.

Juenger was a sixth-round pick for Toronto back in 2021 where he then spent the last five seasons with the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons.

While with the Bears in 2019-2021, Juenger pitched 50 games with 98 strikeouts and a 4.14 ERA.

